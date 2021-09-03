Food Truck Friday with Tacos El Diablito

Every Friday, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck in the metro Denver area. Tacos El Diablito recently open during the pandemic and they’re already make a splash with some of their signature dishes like their Green Chile Fries and QuesaBirrias.

Tacos El Diablito is a family run business that includes Sergio Rodriguez, his wife and mother in-law.

Tacos el Diablito was founded with an idea of putting quality Mexican food in the hands of as many hungry Coloradans as possible.

From farmers markets down south, in Elizabeth to Taste of Windsor in the north, Tacos El Diablito’s goal is to reach as many client as possible to allow them to experience a true fusion of Mexican food with Colorado elements.

We want to thank GoTruckster for introducing Taco El Diblito and if you are looking for a food truck near you, check out GoTruckster.com for all the food trucks roaming the metro Denver area.