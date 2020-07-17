Food Truck Friday with Sweet Combforts

Belgium Liege waffles are a traditional street food that’s typically eaten with your hand. When waffles were first created, they didn’t have those square patterns we’re all familiar with, instead they had honeycomb patterns; hence the name Sweet COMBforts. We simply call them waffle-pops and they’re available with any of our six irresistible toppings. In addition to waffle-pops, we serve some of the most decadent milk shakes your taste buds have ever feasted on!

In March of 2020 we decided the Mile High City was in need of our unique, sweet treats. And that is how the Sweet Combforts food truck came into existence. You can find the wheels turning on our dessert truck all over the Denver-metro area and beyond! Follow us on Instagram at @SweetCombfortsDen to see when we’ll be in your area.

You can also find them on the Go Truckster app as well.