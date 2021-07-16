Food Truck Friday with Stokes Poke

Aloha from the landlock state of Colorado! This week’s food truck is all about bring the flavors of Hawaii to Denver. Stokes Poke food truck is all about the laid back island vibe.

It’s a food truck that specializes in authentic poke bowls to curb your hunger on the curb. In a healthy way at that.

At Stokes Poke, they’re using the most premium cuts of ahi tuna to bring you that traditional taste the all natural way. Or you can try out their homemade tofu and Aloha chicken marinated in a special sauce. The best part? Each bowl is completely customizable, starting with a base of either sushi rice, organic brown rice or chips and finished with a myriad of mouthwatering toppings from masago and seaweed salad to cucumber, edamame, crab meat and more.

So what are you waiting for? Find Stokes Poke in Denver, or have ’em out to cater your next event. You can also find them on the Go Truckster app or on Gotruckster.com website.