Every week we like to feature a new food truck that’s roaming the front range and this one is by far one of the coolest food truck we’ve seen in a long time.

Simply Pizza, voted best in Westword People’s choice for 2022 is more than a truck, it’s a restaurant on wheels!

Melinda Carbajal and Mary Littler with Simply Pizza Truck calls the truck KATE and Kate is 26,000 pounds of a spectacle! They travel all over the state of Colorado celebrating with people and feeding them pizza.

The truck has its own wood fire oven that cooks up Neapolitan inspired and is crafted with the highest quality clean ingredients, no sugars or preservatives.