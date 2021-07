If you’re craving for a true authentic Buffalo style buffalo wings, you might want to check out ShaWINGS food truck.

Chris Rizzo created ShaWING Food Truck to satisfy Denver’s need for real Buffalo-style bar food. ShaWINGS serves Western New York favorites at local craft breweries and recently Rizzo has open a brick an mortar location at the 1UP Arcade bar in Greenwood Village.

From Wings to Cauliflower Wings, ShaWINGS is your one stop shop to get your Buffalo favorites.