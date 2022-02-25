Fat Tuesday is right around the corner, so this week’s food truck is all about flavors from the Bayou.

Sauvage is a southern Louisiana, Cajun-inspired, vegetable forward, comfort street-food concept. The passion project of chef Forest Ragar (formerly of Piante, Watercourse/COC, Blue Island, Bacon social house, etc) was started the summer after the pandemic.

Sauvage started out as, and still is mostly entirely plant-based, currently with the option of local grass fed beef burger options, and highlighting local farm-fresh ingredients in a unique way!

From Bayou Fries to the fluffiest beignets, Sauvage is a food truck that you’ll want to try.

Follow Sauvage on Facebook and Instragram to find out where Forest and truck will be located next.