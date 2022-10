If you’re looking for a Texas size taco, you might want to track down RxR’s Texas Tacos & BBQ food truck.

RxR makes tacos & bbq that Coloradoan’s as well as Texas transplants have been missing. From Texas style breakfast tacos to Tex-mex tacos & bbq, RxR has it all. Both Ryan and Rick make and smoke their own meats as well as make all their own breakfast and lunch sausages, salsas and bbq sauces from scratch.

Follow Ryan and Rick via Facebook to see where RxR’s Texas Tacos & BBQ will be next.