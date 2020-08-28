Food Truck Friday with Rebel Cookie Dough

Every Friday KDVR and KWGN features a new food truck roaming the streets of Denver and this week we’re excited to profile, Rebel Cookie Dough and Confections.

Rebel Cookie Dough and Confections is the Doughpest mobile dessert food truck around! They don’t have a brick and mortar location, just their awesome little dessert shop on wheels.

Rebel Cookie Dough allows you to indulge in the nostalgic, comforting flavor of raw cookie dough, without any risk! Their deliciously sinful edible cookie dough flavors are 100% safe to eat because there’s NO egg and NO raw flour, meaning you can still be a Rebel and get your cookie dough fix!

If edible cookie dough is not your thing, their GIANT Rebel Cookies are the way to go! Combine them with ice cream for a Giant Cookie Sundae or a Giant Rebel ‘wich Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich.

For those with furry 4 legged friends, try their organic Rebel Canine Cookies, because dogs deserve dessert too! A portion of every sale is donated back to local animal shelters and rescues.

We want to thank Go Truckster for getting us connected with Rebel Cookie Dough and if you need to find out where these great food trucks are, check them out at Go Truckster’s website.