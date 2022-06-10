Pile High Burgers is a family affair which is owned and operated by James, Laura, and Ray.

James is constantly experimenting with and tweaking new recipes at home, and one day he made a killer hamburger…mostly by accident.

Pile High Burgers all started in 2012 when James, who has a degree in Physics from the Colorado School of Mines, became unhappy with his office career and emailed Ray, a recent graduate of business school, about opening a restaurant together. After several months of talking and investigating the possibility, Ray moved from Nevada to live with James and Laura while compiling a solid business plan.

Today Pile High Burgers Truck is out and selling their delicious food to the hungry masses.