Food Truck Friday with Pepe’s Tortas and Burgers Food Truck

Each week Fox31 and Channel feature a new food truck and this week it’s all about delicious burgers and tortas.

Jose Garayoa is a the proud owner of Pepe’s Tortas and Burgers. He is originally from Mexico City and moved here with his wife in search of the American Dream.

Garayoa started this family business with his wife and three daughters in Denver. He has always had a passion for food, culture and family.

Pepe’s Tortas and Burgers specializes in delicious gourmet burgers and authentic Mexican Tacos.

You can find Pepe’s Tortas and Burgers by following them on Facebook and Instagram or check out their website at www.pepestortasandburgers.org.