Food Truck Friday with On the Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck

On The Hook Fish & Chips was started almost five years ago by two young college students. Driven by the idea of starting a Fish & Chips truck, they started putting everything into motion, including utilizing their connections.

One of those connections was the father of one of the young entrepreneurs, who runs a fishing boat off the coast of Alaska and catches the fish that they use. In the process of creating the company, they created, from scratch, the signature Tartar and Sriracha Mayo dipping sauces.

At the start, the company was only serving in Wyoming with one truck. Now the company is serving exclusively Fish & Chips with nine trucks across ten states.