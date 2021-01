Hiroaki Takeda and Midori Fujishigue moved to Colorado and fell in love with the state’s beautiful mountains and lakes. Out of love for this place, they wanted to bring the authentic Japanese flavors to the people of Colorado.

This week Food Truck Friday is all about Ramen with Nina Ramen Mobile. They specialize on taste of traditional ramen made with fresh broth and the perfect texture of noodles.

Follow them on Facebook to see where their truck will be located next.