Mukja is a food truck that is bringing Korean fusion snacks to life. The menu has all the classic staples including the traditional bibimbap, a rice or sweet potato noodles, cucumber salad, with house-made kimchi slaw. The truck also feature the Korean street cheese dog which takes deep-fried mozzarella, rolls it in sugar and tops it with ketchup and honey mustard.

Mukja is a family run business and they love to share cuisines they love to eat with everyone.

Mukja’s schedule can be found on Instagram and Facebook.