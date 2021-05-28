Food Truck Friday with Mountain Melt

Every Friday, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s roaming the Metro Denver area. This Friday it’s all about Mountain Melt Food Truck.

Erica Sitko and Margo Sitko a mom and daughter duo who turned to cheese and started created their dream for the next chapter of their life.

Mountain Melt specializes in gourmet and traditional grilled cheeses. They use local artisans for their bread, like Aspen Baking and Gluten Escape, and offer fresh ingredients to make fun, unique or just the good ol traditional grilled cheeses.

To see where Mountain Melt will be, follow them on facebook or their website.