Food Truck Friday with Moontime Crepes

Every Friday Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a food truck that’s roaming the streets of Colorado and feed all those that are hungry. Today it’s all about Moontime Crepes. Moontime Crepes is a Denver based restaurant, food truck, and catering company serving up the best crepes in Colorado.

The concept was started by Chef/Owner Mike Kitchen in the spring of 2016. As an avid

music fan, the name Moontime comes from a song by one of his favorite bands Widespread Panic. Our vast menu offers both sweet and savory items as well as a Gluten Free/ Vegan batter upon request.

The menu seasonally changes because they utilize locally grown source. Their Edgewater Public Market location offers unique shareable items such as the Handmade Tater Tots stuffed with Wisconsin cheese curds or Monte Cristo Bites.