Food Truck Friday with Moontime Crepes

Every Friday, Fox31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s helping feeding all your cravings. Whether you like your crepes savory or sweet, Moontime Crepes Food Truck is serving up some of the best crepes in town.

The concept was started by Chef/Owner Mike Kitchen who is an avid

music fan, the name Moontime comes from a song by one of his favorite

bands Widespread Panic. Their vast menu offers both sweet and savory

items as well as a Gluten Free/ Vegan batter upon request.

Moontime Crepes pride themselves on a seasonally changing menu with daily specials that utilize locally sourced organic ingredients.