Food Truck Friday with Mile High Kona

Food Truck Friday is back after shutting down for a few months due to Covid-19. However, we are still doing our part by social distancing, but we have Debbie Ingle with Kona Ice.

Mile High Kona is true community ally renowned for facilitating endless fundraising options, Mile High Kona Ice has given more than $109,600 back to local neighborhood schools, organizations and teams since 2013. The brand’s iconic truck offers customers a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the opportunity to create their own shaved ice on the self-serve Flavorwave™, while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds from the tropics.