Food Truck Friday with McDevitt Taco Supply

Each week, Fox 31 and Channel 2 feature a local food truck that’s roaming the streets of Colorado and today it’s all about award winning tacos.

McDevitt Taco Supply has grown over the years to now include a bar & restaurant, a successful catering business and a kitchen in the Boulder Theater.

But no matter the success, McDevitt hasn’t strayed too far from their roots! Bradford McDevitt started his business in 2011 as a single taco cart on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

You can enjoy McDevitt Tacos at Sanita’s Brewery, the Pearl Street Mall and at your favorite music festival.

