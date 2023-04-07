Every Friday Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that offers unique and flavorful food to our community. This is Mama Kabob! Ash Azmak with Mama Kabob has been serving the people of Denver for the past year with an array of mouthwatering Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes that transport your taste buds across the world.

Mama Kabob offers juicy kabobs, crispy falafels and tender shawarma wraps and of course creamy hummus. Ash uses only the freshest and finest ingredients to ensure that every bite is bursting with flavor.

Follow Mama Kabob on their website to find out where they’ll be next.