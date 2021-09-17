Food Truck Friday with Mac Envy

Every Friday, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and Fox31 feature a new food truck that’s roaming the Metro Denver area and this truck is sure to please a crowd.

Mac-Envy food truck is all about delicious gourmet mac ‘n cheese. It’s not your typical mac and cheese dishes, Mac-Envy steps it with dishes such as Lobster Mac, BBQ Pulled Pork Mac and Chicken Parm Mac.

Mac-Envy is a family owned and operated rolling kitchen created by Matthew Walters and Chelby Klink.

You won’t be disappointed, check out Mac-Envy on Facebook or Instagram or check out their website to find out where they will be next.

