Camille Shoemaker is the mastermind behind Lady in the Wild Food Truck. The concept is creating healthy and delicious food in one little camper and inviting her friends and family to get together over a nice meal.

Lady in the Wild is a farm to truck that is a little elevated. Camille showcases her culinary bounty of Colorado, plates inspired by her journey in food and beer.

Camille has developed relationships with local farmers, ranchers and growers that fill the rotating menu with the best ingredients of each season.

You can find Lady in the Wild at local breweries or you may hire her to cater your wedding or special event. To find out where Lady in the Wild will be next, follow her on her website at www.ladyinthewildfoodtruck.com.