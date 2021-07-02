Food Truck Friday with Kona Ice

This week’s food truck is not only refreshing, but its on a mission to help raise money for the community.

Brandi and Josh Harper are cruising for a cause in Lyons with their new philanthropic shaved ice.

Kona Ice of Larimer/NE Weld got its wheels turning just days after the world hit the brakes, and they have been dedicated to putting smiles on people’s faces ever since. Owned by Restaurant General Manager Brandi Harper and her husband Josh, who is a Marine Corps Veteran, the couple works day after day to ensure they are giving back to their community and creating fun experiences for everyone they encounter.

They will hit the ground running in the fall to connect with local schools and organizations to kick off their Kona givebacks. The brand’s iconic truck offers customers a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the opportunity to create their own shaved ice on the self-serve Flavorwave™, while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds from the tropics.