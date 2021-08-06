Food Truck Friday with Just a Buck food truck

No need to break the bank to indulge in a great meal. Grab some delicious comfort food and top it off with a sweet treat at Just a Buck Truck.



At Just a Buck food truck, you really can indulge in all your favorite American comfort classics without breaking the bank. From hamburgers to hot dogs to our famous potato tornadoes, we have a little something for everyone.

They even serve shave ice if you’re craving something sweet and refreshing.

Check out their menu or find out where they’ll be next using the Go Truckers App. Just a Buck food truck has unbeatable prices, and friendly service are always on the menu at Just a Buck Truck.