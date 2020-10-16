Food Truck Friday with HipPOPS Gelato Bars

HipPOPs handcrafted gelato bars made their Denver debut this summer. Named one of the country’s top-10 dessert food trucks by The Daily Meal, HipPOPs built a state-of-the-art creamery in Denver, producing artisan frozen desserts for order throughout the city from their modern food truck. These innovative bars are also available for catering, delivery and take-out.

The uniqueness of HipPOPs lies within its fun and interactive three-step process. Start by choosing one of 16 flavors of premium gelato, refreshing sorbet or a frozen banana. Top-selling flavors include salted caramel brûlée, Nutella gelato, raspberry-lychee and lemon-mint sorbet. Continue by picking a signature Belgian chocolate dip: white, milk or semi-sweet in a full dip, half dip or drizzle. Finish the creation with a exceptional topping such as caramelized hazelnuts, crushed almonds, or Oreo crumbles. With 1,440 possible combinations, personal creativity abounds, or order one of HipPOPs’ award-winning POP-ular combinations.