Bubble tea also known as boba or pearl milk tea is a very popular Taiwanese combination of tea, milk, ice and chewy tapioca pearls. The tasty tapioca pearl tea is suddenly all the rage all over Colorado.

Bryan Nishi started up his Heckin Good Bubble Tea food truck during the pandemic and he’s making his style of bubble tea drinks mobile for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for milk tea, iced tea or a slushie, Heckin Good Bubble Tea has got you covered.

With flavors like Mango Dragon fruit Lemonade and Pumpkin Pie Chai, Heckin Good Bubble Tea will have you coming back again and again.

You can find where Heckin Good bubble tea via their website, check out where they’ll be nex.