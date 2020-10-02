Food Truck Friday with H3SH3R BBQ

H3SH3R BBQ Co. is a Chef-Driven Heavy Metal Food Truck in Denver from restaurateur Tony Fitzgerald and Chef and Pitmaster Jeff Gebott.

Their love of music and food feds their “Foods that Rock” concept and they are bringing it heavy throughout the city.

This not your traditional BBQ and napkins are required. From Korean BBQ and South of the Border influences to straight up American BBQ and numerous vegetarian options, H3SH3R BBQ will have something for everyone.

Chef Gebott has won numerous awards for his cuisine and our Chicken Wings are an example of that award winning spirit.

Thanks to Go Truckster for helping us find H3SH3R BBQ Co. and you can follow their app for many other food trucks roaming in your area.