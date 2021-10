If you’re looking for some delicious soul food, you might what to check out Guess Who’s Cooking food truck. Guess Who’s Cooking just rolled into Denver with some soul food on wheels that includes the best fried chicken, fish and pork chops.

Guess Who’s Cooking also has all the fixings as well, from collard greens to banana pudding.

You can follow Guess who’s Cooking on Facebook to see where they will be next.