Food Truck Friday with Go Green Gourmet

Every Friday, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s roaming the front range. Go Green Gourmet is brand new food truck that just took off in December of 2020, right during the Pandemic.

Go Green Gourmet is a Chef-inspired food truck that focuses on natural and organic produce with creative and exotic flavors.

With a background in nutrition training, wellness coaching and private chef services, we bring the benefits of healthy eating to the Denver food truck scene!

Thanks to to Go Truckster for helping us connect with Go Green Gourmet. You can find out more on Go Green Gourmet or any other food trucks in the area by logging onto the GoTruckster website or app.