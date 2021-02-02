Food truck Friday with Food Coma Shack

Food Coma Shack is a unique food truck, with over 20 years of experience combined between Colleen & Juan. Their food trucks offer, big portions to the point that you will be in a Food Coma (guaranteed).

This is not your typical food truck, with Food Coma Shack, you get to pick your protein (Steak, Beef, Chicken, Pork, Shrimp and Tofu) and then your style.

By doing it that way, you can create over 2534 plus different combinations. (American, Italian, Mexican, Asian,etc)

They are 100% confident that we are the smallest food truck with the biggest menu.

Their dishes are made to order with fresh local ingredients when available, they have an amazing reward program for our customers and also offer catering for private events!