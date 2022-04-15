Every meal from Family Meal, Co. food truck has been lovingly handcrafted with the freshest, and highest quality ingredients available. Some of their classic meals include fried hot chicken sliders, barbacoa mushroom tostadas, and sticky beef bowls.

Emily Rabenneck and Martin Campos, founded FMCo. in 2020 during the pandemic and began operating in May of last year.

They bring over 20 years of collective restaurant experience to push the envelope on your typical food truck-food. They specialize in “Street-Style Cultural Cuisine” or more specifically Mexican-Asian Soul Food.

The flavors and techniques are playful yet refined and always have roots in Chef Martin’s Mexican American culture. All our food is handcrafted and made to order which allows us to serve restaurant-quality dishes off our cozy trailer.

Come join their family table.