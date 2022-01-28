Food Truck Friday with El Jefe’s Smothered Brats and Tots

Who doesn’t love a good brat and a side order of tots? Ryan Lopez and Renee Ruybal know a thing or two about both. El Jefe’s Smothered Brats and Tots is this week’s Food Truck Friday!

The family owned local food truck specializes in homemade tots, sauces and toppings. The truck has been roaming around the front range for about two and a half years now and many flock to their truck for their Latin and American comfort foods.

You can find where El Jefe’s Smothered Brats and Tots by using the GoTruckster app or on their website at Eljefessbt.com.