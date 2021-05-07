Food Truck Friday with Eddy

Every Friday, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s roam the streets of Denver to feed those looking for a creative culinary experience. Truck Eddy is the food truck for the new Eddy Taproom & Hotel, which is opening in Golden, on June 1.

Truck Eddy offers a perfect post-adventure indulgence of authentic barbecue and rich, creamy milkshakes. Sample The Eddy, the food trucks signature sandwich with slow-smoked burnt ends, cheddar cheese and onion rings on a challah bun or try a Hot Honey Chicken Drumstick.

Truck Eddy’s sauces are a diverse as the barbecue found throughout the US with spicey KC Pitmaster, Alabama White, Carolina Sunrise and more. Favorite sides include brown butter cornbread and burnt end bake beans. Finish with a classic milkshake or try one full of tasty treats such the Jackpot with vanilla ice cream, Whoppers, malted milk and more Whoppers or the Gold Rush with peanut butter, house jam and graham crackers.

Truck Eddy even has a special shake for dogs with the Pup Shake made with peanut butter, whipped cream and a dog treat.