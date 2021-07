If you’re looking for some true authentic Mexican food, check out Dos Manos food truck. Jaime Martinez and his family run the popular food truck that brings real Mexican food from the streets of Zacatecas to Denver.

Dos Manos has been around for two years and there specialty includes Tacobirria-Consome, Montado and Tacos al Pastor.

You can find Dos Manos on the Gotruckster.com app or go visit them at 5390 Pearl Parkway in Boulder every Monday to Saturday from 9am to 2pm.