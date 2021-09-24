Food Truck Friday with Dos Abuelas

Each Friday on Fox31 and Channel 2 we like to feature a new food truck and this week is all about Puerto Rican food.

Our friends at Go Truckster connected us with Dos Abuelas, a Puerto Rican food truck dedicated to celebrating the great Puerto Rican heritage.

Dos Abuelas strive to help continue the exploration of Puerto Rican flavors, music, art and Taino traditions.

Inspired by Taino culture, Dos Abuelas is an ode to the spirit of Boriken (Puerto Rican) flavors, where each artisan dish is prepared with thought and dedication. They like to think of themselves as a new food truck with a very old soul.

The main style of traditional cooking in Puerto Rico is concina criolla, which translate to “Creole” cooking. In cocina criolla you will find both native and Spanish-influenced ingredients and cooking techniques.

Follow Dos Abuelas on their website or on the Go Truckster app.