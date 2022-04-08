Family owned and operated, Deja Roux Food Truck has been serving up delicious cajun food. Jenifer Green and her family were born & raised in Hattiesburg, Mississippi about sixty-miles North of the Gulf of Mexico. Their family enjoyed hundreds of meals and numerous weekends in the Deep South. Now 3 Generations of Southerners have come together to bring the BEST of our Southern Cookin’ to the Deja Roux Food Truck.

Deja Roux is authentic Cajun and Southern recipes prepared by deep south Southerners who are passionate about good food and life!