In our landlock state, it’s hard to find some fresh Maine lobster rolls. Just a few days on the road, Cousins Maine Lobster food truck recently rolled into Denver, hoping to provide the tastiest Maine lobster rolls in Colorado.

Brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan joined the Cousins Main Lobster franchise family in 2020 in the San Francisco Bay area and decided to venture in Colorado.

So what’s on the menu, the Mohan brothers suggest starting with a Connecticut Roll, which is a premium Maine Lobster served warm with butter and lemon on a New England roll. You also don’t want to miss the Clam chowder or lobster bisque which will warm you up on a cold winter day.

You can follow Cousins Maine Lobster on Facebook, which will have a schedule of where they will be next when you have a craving for some East Coast lobster.