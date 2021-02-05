Food truck Friday with Ciao! Mobile Pizzeria & Street Food

Every Friday we feature a new food truck and today it’s all about Ciao! Mobile Pizzeria & Street Food!

Dan Maguire and Jennifer Davis are two chefs with a passion for authentic, Neapolitan style pizza and Italian Cuisine.

After spending the last several years in fine-dining, their focus has shifted to providing Northern Colorado and the surrounding areas with excellent Pizza, Italian Desserts and Southern Italian street food with an emphasis on quality and locality.

