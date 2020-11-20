Food Truck Friday with Chile Con Quesadilla

Every Friday on Fox31 and Channel 2, we feature a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Denver. Today, it’s all about quesadilla!

Chile Con Quesadilla is a family owned and operated food truck featuring hand crafted specialty quesadillas and award winning Green and White Chile. Jason and Christina Richardson are natives who are passionate about food and love to cook.

The couple originated from Crisp Café in the Denver Tech Center and opened the windows to their food trucks on March 15, 2020, the same week that the Global Pandemic, COVID-19 was declared.

Through perseverance, dedication, attention to detail, and quality ingredients, Chile con Quesadilla has managed to flourish during a time that has proven to be difficult for the world, and more specifically the food service industry.

Chile Con Quesadilla look forward to serving the Denver Metro region and beyond!