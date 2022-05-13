Every week, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck and this week it’s Chile Con Quesadilla. Chile Con Quesadilla is a family owned and operated food truck featuring hand crafted specialty award winning Quesadillas, Tacos, and Green Chile.

Christina and Jason Richardson along with their son Dillon are Colorado natives who ‘Love to Cook & Cook with Love.’

Chile con Quesadilla has two trucks, “Ellie” and “Freddie,” and you can find them cruising throughout the Denver Metro region serving up Colorado’s best Quesadillas, in neighborhoods, breweries, and at all types of special events to include wedding, birthdays, and corporate luncheons.

They are the 2021 winners for the Westword Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Food Truck, Best Tacos, and Best Green Chile. They also took home the title for Top Taco Denver 2021 in the People’s Choice category for ‘Best Creative Taco.’