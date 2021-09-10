Food Truck Friday with Chikihanas Hibachi

Who doesn’t love hibachi? Today’s food truck is Chikihanas Hibachi and it’s the first exclusive Hibachi Food Truck in Colorado.

Chef Angel Trinidad and Santos May are long time hibachi chefs and they specialize in brining the delicious hibachi experience to you and your guests of any size.

The two chefs have over 35 years of combined experience and can make all your favorite hibachi dishes and sides.

You can find out where they will be at by following them on Facebook or give them a call for a private catering experience.