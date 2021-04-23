Food truck Friday with Charlotte’s Kitchen

Every Friday, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s out feeding the hungry people of Colorado. Today, it’s all about a little Mediterranean inspired food truck called Charlotte’s Lil Kitchen.

Charlotte is from Rhode Island, a Johnson and Wales Culinary graduate as well as a certified holistic health coach who attended the Integrative Nutrition School. She implements her studies at Integrative Nutrition School into a lot of her menu items.

Her truck is unique and you’ll find a lot of her dishes are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and she sources mostly all her ingredients from local farms, ranchers and using non gmo and organic whenever possible.

Since opening in April of 2019, Charlotte’s lil kitchen took off and has followers catching her at local farmers markets, breweries and all around Boulder County.

You can follow Charlotte’s Lil Kitchen on Facebook.