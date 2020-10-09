Food Truck Friday with Bowls by KO

Every week, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that’s feeding local hungry Coloradans. This week it’s all about food that not only looks beautiful, but taste great as well.

Katelin Overton is the owner of Bowls by KO food truck. Bowls by KO was started as a food on the go that makes you feel as good as it taste.

Each bowl is filled with local, whole, nutritious ingredients and the flavors you crave.

We want to thank Go Truckster for helping us find Bowls by KO, you can always go to the Go Truckster app to find all the latest food trucks in your area.