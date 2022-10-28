If you’re looking for some authentic Detroit-style pizza, you may want to track down Blue Pan Pizza.

Giles Flanagin and his crew offers their award-winning Detroit-Style pizza on wheels. Blue Pan Pizza food truck serves up many of their most popular pizza options including their award-winning caramelized crust.

Blue Pan Pizza not only has pizza on wheels via their food truck, but they also have two brick and mortar locations in Denver. Check out their restaurant in West Highland and Congress Park.