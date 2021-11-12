Food Truck Friday with Big Stuff food truck

After winning The Great Food Truck Race on Food Network in December of 2019. Big Stuff opened up and has been serving their version of Colorado Comfort Food in the Greater Denver area.

Chef and Owner Brad Brutlag and Manager / Sous Chef Jose Laris teamed to create Big Stuff and coined the phrase Colorado Comfort Food, which means a global cuisine with a Colorado Flair to some of the most mouth watering and unique items that you’ve ever tasted.

Colorado Comfort Food draws heavily from the flavors of the Southwest. Think about pulled pork, green chili made with local Chilis, Adobo Spiced Hot Chocolate. It uses Colorado Beef, Bison and Lamb. It sticks to you without being too heavy. It presents flavors that are only available in our little corner of the globe and are sought after worldwide!

They operate in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Boulder and out East to Limon.