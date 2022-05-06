Summer is just right around the corner and High Point Creamery has a sweet treat that you make it even sweeter.

Erika Thompson’s Big Pink is bringing the joy of ice cream on wheels to the streets of Colorado. Whether she’s at a wedding in Larkspur or a corporate event in Denver, Big Pinky is always ready to roll.

Look for the beautiful pink trunk at various festivals and food truck gatherings around the city or book Big Pinky for your private event. We also have a catering cart that is available for indoor or “off street” parties.