Brian Murphy and JC Rienton have brought a taste of New York to Denver with their new Big Apple Bodega food truck.

Big Apple Bodega is home of the chopped cheese – sandwiches served on New York City style rolls and heroes, baked daily.

What is a chopped cheese sandwich? Chopped cheese is a type of sandwich originated from New York City. Founded in bodegas throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten island. The chopped cheese is made on a grill with ground beef, onions and topped by melted cheese and served with lettuce, tomatoes and condiments on a hero roll.

Big Apple Bodega ships in their bread from New York every single day, and they’ve got plenty of innovative, NYC-themed sandwiches that you’ve got to get in your hands ASAP. Look up Big Apple Bodega in Denver, or better yet, invite this Empire State favorite to cater your next Centennial State event today!