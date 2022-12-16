Every Friday we feature a new food truck and this week it’s a fairly new one that is a little healthier.

Backyard Bowls Food Truck is on a mission to serve you nutrient dense, delicious food that has been sourced as sustainably and locally as possible. Zach Stoller the Chef and owner has partnered up with Colorado businesses to give you the best product they can.

All the bowls and wraps contain his signature whole grain blend, a variety of vegetagles, dressings made with healthy fats and a complete source of protein.

Backyard Bowls is the perfect way to give you long lasting energy for your day of hiking, climbing, mountain biking, backpacking or any other activity you can think of.

Follow Backyard Bowls via their website to see where you can grab a healthy and delicious bowl for your next meal.