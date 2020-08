Every Friday we feature a different food truck that’s feeding the streets of Denver and today we have the Ba-Nom-A-Nom food truck.

Ba-Nom-A-Nom takes a variety of frozen fruits, put them through their special blender, and it whips up the frozen fruit into a fluffy, soft-serve consistency.

There’s no added dairy, sugar, nut products, stabilizers, or ANYTHING for that matter. Just fruit.

This is truly nature’s ice cream!