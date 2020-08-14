Food Truck Friday with Assos Grill

Every Friday Fox31 and Channel 2 host Food Truck Friday.

This week we’re excited to introduce ASSOS GRILL. The truck is named after the ancient Greek city of Assos in modern day Turkey, where Aristotle established the Academy of Assos and made innovative observations on zoology/biology and is the town where our chef originates.

The food is inspired by the rich cultures of the Mediterranean region and has influences from Turkish, Greek, Italian and French cuisines with an American twist.

Chef Sarper has over 20 years of experience in hospitality, working for The Ritz Carlton Jupiter Golf Club in Palm Beach Florida. He has served diplomats, royal families and celebrities like Elton John, Celine Dion, Lenny Kravitz, Jay Z, Beyonce, Anthony Bourdain and has also worked with Michelin star restauranteur/chef Eric Ripert.

Assos Grill is serving the Denver community and are currently partnered with several breweries including Great Divide Brewing Co, Copper Kettle Brewing Company, Infinite Monkey Theorem, Comrade Brewing Company, Ratio Beerworks, Epic Brewing Company and also do catering for parties and special events.

We want to thank Go Truckster for bringing us today’s featured food truck, you can check out their website for other trucks feeding the metro area.