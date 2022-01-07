Food Truck Friday with Assos Grill

Every Friday here on Fox31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, we life to feature a food truck that’s out there roaming the streets of Denver. Go Truckster helped us get connected with Assos Grill.

ASSOS GRILL is named after the ancient Greek city of Assos in modern day Turkey, where Aristotle established the Academy of Assos and made innovative observations on zoology/biology. This is Sarper, the chef’s home town which is located about 4 hours south of Istanbul on the coast of the Aegean Sea.

Assos Grill food is inspired by the rich cultures of the Mediterranean region and has influences from Turkish, Italian and French cuisines with an American twist.

Chef Sarper has over 20 years of experience in hospitality, working for The Ritz Carlton Jupiter Golf Club in Palm Beach Florida. He has served diplomats, royal families and celebrities like Elton John, Celine Dion, Lenny Kravitz, Jay Z, Beyonce, Anthony Bourdain and has also worked with Michelin star restauranteur/chef Eric Ripert.

Assos Grill is serving the Denver Metro Area as well as Douglas County and have partnered with major organizations like Lockheed Martin, Buckley Air force Base, Dish Network and many concerts, most notably the Beach Boys this past summer.

You can find where Assos Grill is located on their Facebook page or on the Go Truckster app.